HOUSTON — A pair of Grammy-winning Latino musicians are coming to Houston later this year as part of their first co-headlining tour.

And Houston isn't their only Texas stop.

Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin are set to rock Houston when they visit the Bayou City on Saturday, Sept. 12.

According to a press release, the duo – well known for songs like "Hero," "Livin' La Vida Loca" and "Bailando" – can be expected to "perform a worldclass setlist of their top hits" when the tour begins in Phoenix in early September.

Other Texas stops on the tour include San Antonio, El Paso, Edinburg and Dallas.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting at 10 a.m. on March 12.

On the web: https://www.livenation.com/artist/K8vZ917bUhf/enrique-iglesias-ricky-martin-events

Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin 2020 Tour Dates

September 5 — Phoenix, AZ at Gila River Arena

September 6 — El Paso, TX at Don Haskins Center

September 9 — Edinburg, TX at Bert Ogden Arena

September 11 — San Antonio, TX at AT&T Center

September 12 — Houston, TX at Toyota Center

September 13 — Dallas, TX at American Airlines Center

September 17 — Los Angeles, CA at STAPLES Center

September 22 — San Jose, CA at SAP Center

September 24 — Sacramento, CA at Golden 1 Center

September 26 — Las Vegas, NV at MGM Grand Garden Arena

October 1 — Chicago, IL at Allstate Arena

October 6 — Boston, MA at TD Garden

October 8 — Toronto, ON at Scotiabank Arena

October 10 — Montreal, QC at Centre Bell

October 14 — Philadelphia, PA at Wells Fargo Center

October 15 — Washington, DC at Capital One Arena

October 17 — Newark, NJ at Prudential Center

October 18 — New York, NY at Madison Square Garden

October 23 — Miami, FL at AmericanAirlines Arena

October 29 — Orlando, FL at Amway Center

October 30 — Atlanta, GA at State Farm Arena

(David Lynch at KENS contributed to this report.)

