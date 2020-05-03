HOUSTON — A pair of Grammy-winning Latino musicians are coming to Houston later this year as part of their first co-headlining tour.
And Houston isn't their only Texas stop.
Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin are set to rock Houston when they visit the Bayou City on Saturday, Sept. 12.
According to a press release, the duo – well known for songs like "Hero," "Livin' La Vida Loca" and "Bailando" – can be expected to "perform a worldclass setlist of their top hits" when the tour begins in Phoenix in early September.
Other Texas stops on the tour include San Antonio, El Paso, Edinburg and Dallas.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting at 10 a.m. on March 12.
On the web: https://www.livenation.com/artist/K8vZ917bUhf/enrique-iglesias-ricky-martin-events
Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin 2020 Tour Dates
September 5 — Phoenix, AZ at Gila River Arena
September 6 — El Paso, TX at Don Haskins Center
September 9 — Edinburg, TX at Bert Ogden Arena
September 11 — San Antonio, TX at AT&T Center
September 12 — Houston, TX at Toyota Center
September 13 — Dallas, TX at American Airlines Center
September 17 — Los Angeles, CA at STAPLES Center
September 22 — San Jose, CA at SAP Center
September 24 — Sacramento, CA at Golden 1 Center
September 26 — Las Vegas, NV at MGM Grand Garden Arena
October 1 — Chicago, IL at Allstate Arena
October 6 — Boston, MA at TD Garden
October 8 — Toronto, ON at Scotiabank Arena
October 10 — Montreal, QC at Centre Bell
October 14 — Philadelphia, PA at Wells Fargo Center
October 15 — Washington, DC at Capital One Arena
October 17 — Newark, NJ at Prudential Center
October 18 — New York, NY at Madison Square Garden
October 23 — Miami, FL at AmericanAirlines Arena
October 29 — Orlando, FL at Amway Center
October 30 — Atlanta, GA at State Farm Arena
(David Lynch at KENS contributed to this report.)
