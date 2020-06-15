Other nominees include Drake, who topped the list with six nominations, and Roddy Ricch who picked up five.

ATLANTA — BET has announced the nominees for The “BET Awards” 2020. The upcoming simulcast will highlight black excellence across music, television, film, sports, and philanthropy at 8pm ET across ViacomCBS networks including BET, BET HER, and will make its national broadcast premiere on CBS on Sunday, June 28.

Topping the nominations for this year’s show is Drake, who secured six nods including ‘Best Male Hip Hop Artist,’ ‘Video of the Year,’ and two nods for both ‘Best Collaboration’ and ‘Viewer’s Choice’ for his features alongside Chris Brown( No Guidance) and Atlanta rapper Future (Life Is Good).

Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch are tied with the second most nods with five nominations each.

Megan Thee Stallion nominations include ‘Best Female Hip Hop,’ ‘Best Collaboration,’ ‘Video of the Year,’ ‘Album of the Year,’ and ‘Viewer’s Choice Award.’

Roddy Ricch’s nods include ‘Best Male Hip Hop,’ ‘Video of the Year,’ ‘Best New Artist,’ ‘Album of the Year,’ and ‘Viewer’s Choice Award.’

Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, Lizzo, and DaBaby are the third highest with four nominations each.

Hosted by Amanda Seales, this year’s first of its kind virtual award show will be produced through innovative techniques and artist generated content.

“Our community, and the many millions who love Black culture, look to the BET Awards for signature moments of enrichment, entertainment and empowerment. Recognizing the unique role the BET Awards plays for so many, and the challenging times we find ourselves in, we know it was more important than ever to deliver the BET Awards in 2020,” Scott Mills, President of BET, said in a statement.

“For the past twenty years, The BET Awards have paid homage to all things now and relevant. Despite the challenges of today, we will deliver a show filled with larger than life, inspiring, empowering and entertaining moments, which have shown the magic of our culture for over two decades,” Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET added.

The complete list of nominees for The “BET AWARDS” 2020 are:

BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST

BEYONCÉ

H.E.R.

JHENE AIKO

KEHLANI

LIZZO

SUMMER WALKER

BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST

ANDERSON .PAAK

CHRIS BROWN

JACQUEES

KHALID

THE WEEKND

USHER

BEST GROUP

CHLOE X HALLE

CITY GIRLS

EARTHGANG

GRISELDA

JACKBOYS

MIGOS

BEST COLLABORATION

CHRIS BROWN FT. DRAKE NO GUIDANCE

DJ KHALED FT. NIPSEY HUSSLE & JOHN LEGEND HIGHER

FUTURE FT. DRAKE LIFE IS GOOD

H.E.R. FT. YG SLIDE

MEGAN THEE STALLION FT. NICKI MINAJ & TY DOLLA $IGN HOT GIRL SUMMER

WALE FT. JEREMIH ON CHILL

BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST

DABABY

DRAKE

FUTURE

LIL BABY

RODDY RICCH

TRAVIS SCOTT

BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST

CARDI B

DOJA CAT

LIZZO

MEGAN THEE STALLION

NICKI MINAJ

SAWEETIE

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

CHRIS BROWN FT. DRAKE NO GUIDANCE

DABABY BOP

DJ KHALED FT. NIPSEY HUSSLE & JOHN LEGEND HIGHER

DOJA CAT SAY SO

MEGAN THEE STALLION FT. NICKI MINAJ & TY DOLLA $IGN HOT GIRL SUMMER

RODDY RICCH THE BOX

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

BENNY BOOM

COLE BENNETT

DAVE MEYERS

DIRECTOR X

EIF RIVERA

TEYANA "SPIKE TEE" TAYLOR

BEST NEW ARTIST

DANILEIGH

LIL NAS X

POP SMOKE

RODDY RICCH

SUMMER WALKER

YBN CORDAE

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

CUZ I LOVE YOU LIZZO

FEVER MEGAN THEE STALLION

HOMECOMING: THE LIVE ALBUM BEYONCÉ

I USED TO KNOW HER H.E.R.

KIRK DABABY

PLEASE EXCUSE ME FOR BEING ANTISOCIAL RODDY RICCH

DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD

FRED HAMMOND ALRIGHT

JOHN P. KEE FT. ZACARDI CORTEZ I MADE IT OUT

KANYE WEST FOLLOW GOD

KIRK FRANKLIN JUST FOR ME

PJ MORTON FT. LE'ANDRIA JOHNSON & MARY MARY ALL IN HIS PLAN

THE CLARK SISTERS VICTORY

BEST ACTRESS

ANGELA BASSETT

CYNTHIA ERIVO

ISSA RAE

REGINA KING

TRACEE ELLIS ROSS

ZENDAYA

BEST ACTOR

BILLY PORTER

EDDIE MURPHY

FOREST WHITAKER

JAMIE FOXX

MICHAEL B. JORDAN

OMARI HARDWICK

YOUNGSTARS AWARD

ALEX HIBBERT

ASANTE BLACKK

JAHI DI’ALLO WINSTON

MARSAI MARTIN

MILES BROWN

STORM REID

BEST MOVIE

BAD BOYS FOR LIFE

DOLEMITE IS MY NAME

HARRIET

HOMECOMING: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ

JUST MERCY

QUEEN & SLIM

SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR

AJEÉ WILSON

CLARESSA SHIELDS

COCO GAUFF

NAOMI OSAKA

SERENA WILLIAMS

SIMONE BILES

SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR

GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO

KAWHI LEONARD

LEBRON JAMES

ODELL BECKHAM JR.

PATRICK MAHOMES II

STEPHEN CURRY

BET HER AWARD

ALICIA KEYS UNDERDOG

BEYONCÉ FT. BLUE IVY CARTER, WIZKID & SAINT JHN BROWN SKIN GIRL

CIARA FT. LUPITA NYONG'O, ESTER DEAN, CITY GIRLS & LA LA MELANIN

LAYTON GREENE I CHOOSE

LIZZO FT. MISSY ELLIOT TEMPO

RAPSODY FT. PJ MORTON AFENI

VIEWER’S CHOICE AWARD

CHRIS BROWN FT. DRAKE NO GUIDANCE

DABABY BOP

FUTURE FT. DRAKE LIFE IS GOOD

MEGAN THEE STALLION FT. NICKI MINAJ & TY DOLLA $IGN HOT GIRL SUMMER

RODDY RICCH THE BOX

THE WEEKND HEARTLESS

BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT

BURNA BOY (NIGERIA)

INNOSS’B (DRC)

SHO MADJOZI (S. AFRICA)

DAVE (U.K.)

STORMZY (U.K.)

NINHO (FRANCE)

S.PRI NOIR (FRANCE)

VIEWERS’ CHOICE: BEST NEW INTERNATIONAL ACT

REMA (NIGERIA)

SHA SHA (ZIMBABWE)

CELESTE (U.K.)

YOUNG T & BUGSEY (U.K.)

HATIK (FRANCE)

STACY (FRANCE)