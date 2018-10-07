Drake is re-writing the record books, thanks to his new album “Scorpion” that came out last month.

In the first three days, the album broke the record for the most week-one streams. It’s already been streamed more than a billion times.

The album also racked up record-breaking single day totals on Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music.

The 25-track “Scorpion” includes No. 1 hits “Nice for What” and “God’s Plan.” The album features Michael Jackson on a previously unreleased track as well as collaborations with Jay-Z and Ty Dolla $ign.

One track on the album has even inspired a viral dance challenge sparked by Instagram comedian TheShiggyShow.

On June 29, Shiggy posted a video to his social media account dancing to the song “In My Feelings” and it has since been remade by many people, even celebrities like Ciara, Russell Wilson and Odell Beckham Jr.

