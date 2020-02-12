'Hou-ville' is a downtown Houston's real-life take on the Dr. Seuss classic...and it's open now!

It's ripe with photo opportunities in every room...and they've taken precautions against COVID-19.

HOUSTON — You’ve heard of ‘Whoville.’ But this holiday season, you get to experience Houston’s twist on the iconic Dr. Seuss holiday tale at ‘Hou-ville’!

Hou-ville opens up in downtown Houston on Tuesday, Dec. 1, and runs through Dec. 23. It’s an immersive holiday exhibit at 40 Below, which is 40 steps under Bayou Music Center at 520 Texas.

There are plenty of photo opportunities as you go room to room, vising the Hou-ville bakery, an Astros-themed gingerbread house and more. There’s a gift shop and – for the adults – a cash bar on weekends. Also on weekends, you may cross paths with Santa or the Grinch himself!

As with anything these days, COVID-19 is a concern. Hou-ville is selling tickets for 90-minute time slots and ticket-holders will be scheduled in two-hour increments to allow deep cleaning and sanitizing between guests.

Also, all staff and ticket-holders will be required to wear masks. If you need a mask, they have some free of charge. There will be temperature and wellness checks before you go in. Hand sanitizing stations and wipes will be available throughout.

Hou-ville will be open Tuesday through Thursday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. It’s closed on Mondays.

If you want to go during the week, it’s $20 per adult and $15 for children ages 3-12. Kids 2 and under are free. On weekends, it’s $40 per adult and $20 per child.

Parking is at Green Garage at 511 Rusk. The Level 2 tunnel leads you right into Hou-Ville.

You can get tickets and times at Hou-ville.com.