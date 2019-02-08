HOUSTON — Thousands of Houstonians will deck out in white and head to the Heights Saturday evening for White Linen Night.

The annual event includes live music, art and shopping.

White Linen Night in The Heights started in 2006 at the suggestion of Hurricane Katrina transplants Chris and Kay Thayer. It’s patterned after a similar event in the French Quarter Arts District in New Orleans.

The free, family-friendly event has become one of Houston's favorite summertime traditions.

Organizers say it's a chance for local shops, restaurants and artists in the Heights to show off what they do best.

White Linen Night takes place from 6-10 p.m. in the 200 and 300 blocks of 19th Street.

For more information, click here.

Photos: 2018 White Linen Night in the Heights
01 / 74
White Linen Night in The Heights
02 / 74
The 12th annual White Linen Night in The Heights took place on Saturday, August 4, 2018 on 19th Street. This annual block party celebrates local art, food, businesses and community. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
03 / 74
The 12th annual White Linen Night in The Heights took place on Saturday, August 4, 2018 on 19th Street. This annual block party celebrates local art, food, businesses and community. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
04 / 74
The 12th annual White Linen Night in The Heights took place on Saturday, August 4, 2018 on 19th Street. This annual block party celebrates local art, food, businesses and community. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
05 / 74
The 12th annual White Linen Night in The Heights took place on Saturday, August 4, 2018 on 19th Street. This annual block party celebrates local art, food, businesses and community. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
06 / 74
The 12th annual White Linen Night in The Heights took place on Saturday, August 4, 2018 on 19th Street. This annual block party celebrates local art, food, businesses and community. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
07 / 74
The 12th annual White Linen Night in The Heights took place on Saturday, August 4, 2018 on 19th Street. This annual block party celebrates local art, food, businesses and community. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
08 / 74
The 12th annual White Linen Night in The Heights took place on Saturday, August 4, 2018 on 19th Street. This annual block party celebrates local art, food, businesses and community. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
09 / 74
The 12th annual White Linen Night in The Heights took place on Saturday, August 4, 2018 on 19th Street. This annual block party celebrates local art, food, businesses and community. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
10 / 74
The 12th annual White Linen Night in The Heights took place on Saturday, August 4, 2018 on 19th Street. This annual block party celebrates local art, food, businesses and community. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
11 / 74
The 12th annual White Linen Night in The Heights took place on Saturday, August 4, 2018 on 19th Street. This annual block party celebrates local art, food, businesses and community. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
12 / 74
The 12th annual White Linen Night in The Heights took place on Saturday, August 4, 2018 on 19th Street. This annual block party celebrates local art, food, businesses and community. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
13 / 74
The 12th annual White Linen Night in The Heights took place on Saturday, August 4, 2018 on 19th Street. This annual block party celebrates local art, food, businesses and community. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
14 / 74
The 12th annual White Linen Night in The Heights took place on Saturday, August 4, 2018 on 19th Street. This annual block party celebrates local art, food, businesses and community. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
15 / 74
The 12th annual White Linen Night in The Heights took place on Saturday, August 4, 2018 on 19th Street. This annual block party celebrates local art, food, businesses and community. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
16 / 74
The 12th annual White Linen Night in The Heights took place on Saturday, August 4, 2018 on 19th Street. This annual block party celebrates local art, food, businesses and community. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
17 / 74
The 12th annual White Linen Night in The Heights took place on Saturday, August 4, 2018 on 19th Street. This annual block party celebrates local art, food, businesses and community. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
18 / 74
The 12th annual White Linen Night in The Heights took place on Saturday, August 4, 2018 on 19th Street. This annual block party celebrates local art, food, businesses and community. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
19 / 74
The 12th annual White Linen Night in The Heights took place on Saturday, August 4, 2018 on 19th Street. This annual block party celebrates local art, food, businesses and community. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
20 / 74
The 12th annual White Linen Night in The Heights took place on Saturday, August 4, 2018 on 19th Street. This annual block party celebrates local art, food, businesses and community. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
21 / 74
The 12th annual White Linen Night in The Heights took place on Saturday, August 4, 2018 on 19th Street. This annual block party celebrates local art, food, businesses and community. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
22 / 74
The 12th annual White Linen Night in The Heights took place on Saturday, August 4, 2018 on 19th Street. This annual block party celebrates local art, food, businesses and community. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
23 / 74
The 12th annual White Linen Night in The Heights took place on Saturday, August 4, 2018 on 19th Street. This annual block party celebrates local art, food, businesses and community. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
24 / 74
The 12th annual White Linen Night in The Heights took place on Saturday, August 4, 2018 on 19th Street. This annual block party celebrates local art, food, businesses and community. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
25 / 74
The 12th annual White Linen Night in The Heights took place on Saturday, August 4, 2018 on 19th Street. This annual block party celebrates local art, food, businesses and community. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
26 / 74
White Linen Night in The Heights
27 / 74
White Linen Night in The Heights
28 / 74
White Linen Night in The Heights
29 / 74
White Linen Night in The Heights
30 / 74
White Linen Night in The Heights
31 / 74
White Linen Night in The Heights
32 / 74
White Linen Night in The Heights
33 / 74
White Linen Night in The Heights
34 / 74
White Linen Night in The Heights
35 / 74
White Linen Night in The Heights
36 / 74
White Linen Night in The Heights
37 / 74
White Linen Night in The Heights
38 / 74
White Linen Night in The Heights
39 / 74
White Linen Night in The Heights
40 / 74
White Linen Night in The Heights
41 / 74
White Linen Night in The Heights
42 / 74
White Linen Night in The Heights
43 / 74
White Linen Night in The Heights
44 / 74
White Linen Night in The Heights
45 / 74
White Linen Night in The Heights
46 / 74
White Linen Night in The Heights
47 / 74
White Linen Night in The Heights
48 / 74
White Linen Night in The Heights
49 / 74
White Linen Night in The Heights
50 / 74
White Linen Night in The Heights
51 / 74
White Linen Night in The Heights
52 / 74
White Linen Night in The Heights
53 / 74
White Linen Night in The Heights
54 / 74
White Linen Night in The Heights
55 / 74
White Linen Night in The Heights
56 / 74
White Linen Night in The Heights
57 / 74
White Linen Night in The Heights
58 / 74
White Linen Night in The Heights
59 / 74
White Linen Night in The Heights
60 / 74
White Linen Night in The Heights
61 / 74
White Linen Night in The Heights
62 / 74
White Linen Night in The Heights
63 / 74
White Linen Night in The Heights
64 / 74
White Linen Night in The Heights
65 / 74
White Linen Night in The Heights
66 / 74
White Linen Night in The Heights
67 / 74
White Linen Night in The Heights
68 / 74
White Linen Night in The Heights
69 / 74
White Linen Night in The Heights
70 / 74
White Linen Night in The Heights
71 / 74
White Linen Night in The Heights
72 / 74
White Linen Night in The Heights
73 / 74
White Linen Night in The Heights
74 / 74
White Linen Night in The Heights
Photos: 2017 White Linen Night in the Heights
01 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
02 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
03 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
04 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
05 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
06 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
07 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
08 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
09 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
10 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
11 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
12 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
13 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
14 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
15 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
16 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
17 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
18 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
19 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
20 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
21 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
22 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
23 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
24 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
25 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
26 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
27 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
28 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
29 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
30 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
31 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
32 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
33 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
34 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
35 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
36 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
37 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
38 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
39 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
40 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
41 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
42 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
43 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
44 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
45 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
46 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
47 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
48 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
49 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
50 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
51 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
52 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
53 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
54 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
55 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
56 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
57 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
58 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
59 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
60 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
61 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
62 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
63 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
64 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
65 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
66 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
67 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
68 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
69 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
70 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
71 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
72 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
73 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
74 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
75 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
76 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
77 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
78 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
79 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
80 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
81 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
82 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
83 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
84 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
85 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
86 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
87 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
88 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
89 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
90 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
91 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
92 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
93 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
94 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
95 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
96 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
97 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
98 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
99 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
100 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
101 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
102 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
103 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
104 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
105 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
106 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
107 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
108 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
109 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
110 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
111 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
112 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
113 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
114 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
115 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
116 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
117 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
118 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
119 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
120 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
121 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
122 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
123 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
124 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
125 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
126 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
127 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)
128 / 128
Thousands of people decked out in white packed the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night. The event featured art, live music,shopping and people watching. (Michelle Homer photos)

 