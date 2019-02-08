HOUSTON — Thousands of Houstonians will deck out in white and head to the Heights Saturday evening for White Linen Night.

The annual event includes live music, art and shopping.

White Linen Night in The Heights started in 2006 at the suggestion of Hurricane Katrina transplants Chris and Kay Thayer. It’s patterned after a similar event in the French Quarter Arts District in New Orleans.

The free, family-friendly event has become one of Houston's favorite summertime traditions.

Organizers say it's a chance for local shops, restaurants and artists in the Heights to show off what they do best.

White Linen Night takes place from 6-10 p.m. in the 200 and 300 blocks of 19th Street.

