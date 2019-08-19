KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Country music's biggest night is just around the corner, and it's going to have a star-studded guest list, like always.

But it's also going to have a whole lot of star power hosting the event itself.

The Country Music Association announced Monday that Carrie Underwood will host the 53rd Annual CMA Awards with 'special guest hosts' Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton.

The awards this year will "celebrate legendary women in Country Music throughout the ceremony," according to a news release CMA posted to its website.

Parton is pretty excited about the chance to host alongside the two stars, writing "Talk about girl power" in an announcement posted to Facebook on Monday morning.

Dolly Parton Talk about girl power 💖 I'm so excited to be joining Carrie Underwood and Reba McEntire as a guest host of this year's #CMAawards on November 13! Tune-in to Good Morning America on August 28 to hear...

CMA said it is thrilled to see the powerful combination on stage, too.

"It’s an incredible honor to welcome Carrie, Reba and Dolly to the CMA Awards stage this year,” Sarah Trahern, the chief executive officer of CMA, said in the release. “In addition to awarding the year’s best and brightest in the genre, ‘The 53rd Annual CMA Awards’ will celebrate the legacy of women within Country Music, and we couldn’t think of a more dynamic group of women to host the show.”

Between the three women, they hold 24 CMA Awards nominations and 22 wins, according to the release. 11 of those wins were for Female Vocalist of the Year.

Both Parton and McEntire have also received Entertainer of the Year, and the three stars have been nominated for the award a total of 14 times.

Underwood has co-hosted the CMA Awards since 2008.

Final nominees for the awards will be announced on Wednesday, Aug. 28, and the awards show will be broadcast live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Nov. 13.

