CHARLOTTE, N.C. — What's better than eating barbecue? Getting paid $10,000 to eat barbecue.

One lucky person will get paid $10,000 by Reynolds Wrap this summer as they hunt the best ribs in America. Reynolds says they're going to hire a "chief grilling officer" who will be paid 10 grand to travel America with a friend to find the absolute best barbecue.

During the quest, the winner will share drool-worthy photos, grilling techniques and recipes on social media for Reynolds.

And did we mention Reynolds is paying for all the travel, food and accommodations?

According to CNBC, the cities the winner will visit haven't been named but potential cities known for barbecue include St. Louis, Missouri; Austin, Texas; Memphis, and Charleston, South Carolina.

To apply for the trip, you must submit a photo grilling your favorite recipe with about 100 words on why you're the best person for the job. Applications are due by Wednesday, June 19.

