IHOP drew the ire of some Monday morning when the restaurant chain announced that it was changing its name to IHOb.

The new name stands for International House of Burgers as opposed to pancakes.

The temporary change celebrates the debut of the brand's new 'Ultimate Steakburgers,' a line-up of seven new burgers.

Whataburger had some fun with the announcement and took a subtle jab at the restaurant chain, tweeting “As much as we love our pancakes, we'd never change our name to Whatapancake.”

Whataburger wasn't the only chain taking a dig at IHOb. Wendy's also had some fun tweeting,

"Remember when you were like 7 and thought changing your name to Thunder BearSword would be super cool? Like that, but our cheeseburgers are still better."

