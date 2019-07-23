HOUSTON — Have you heard of a "booty call?"

That's slang for casual hookups between guys and girls. But ladies, have you ever been on a "foodie call?"

A new study out of Azusa Pacific University and University of California-Merced found more than a third of women only go on dates with guys to score a free meal.

That's right. Girls fake interest for free food.

Researchers surveyed more than a thousand women and found those who did go foodie calls had done it an average of five times. But some girls admitted to going on over 200 dates with zero romantic interest just for the grub.

Crazy, right? And the study says it speaks volumes about the girls taking advantage of guys' wallets. Most women likely to go on a foodie call were found to be more self-involved, manipulative and lacked empathy for others. Those are all signs of dark personality traits like psychopathy, narcissism and Machiavellianism.

So what can you do to avoid becoming a "foodie call" victim? Dating experts say you don't have to pay for every meal. Pace yourself. Take it slow. Give yourself a chance to see if she's really into you or the shrimp scampi sitting right in front of her.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Hair stylist carries her red salon chair to the homeless

Navy SEAL climbs pole to fix American flag at Virginia Beach monument

Idaho football team goes to boy's birthday party after finding out most of the people invited weren't coming