Some Texas bars reclassify as restaurants to reopen under new TABC guidelines during COVID-19 pandemic

These businesses have a kitchen or permanent food on the premise and must prove that more than 50 percent of their sales comes from food.

HOUSTON — The restaurant and bar industry continues to struggle during the coronavirus pandemic.

Bars remain closed for another week under Governor Greg Abbott’s coronavirus restrictions.

However, some who operate under a 51 percent permit, which means more than 50 percent of their sales come from alcohol, have been able to reopen.

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission said 380 bars have been reclassified as restaurants after being issued a Food and Beverage certificate.

Another 80 have filled out affidavits proving they were making less than 51 percent of their sales from alcohol.

“That change allowed many of them to go back and look at their numbers, look at their business model and come up with a solution to get themselves open again," said Emily Williams Knight, CEO of the Texas Restaurant Association.

She said about 1,500 restaurants inadvertently fell within the 51 percent rule.

“And then when the 51 percent sign was used at that measure they found themselves, while they were serving a tremendous amount of food, they found themselves being forced to close,” Williams Knight said.

These businesses must still follow the governor’s order of limiting capacity to 50 percent and enforcing social distancing. If their alcohol sales exceed 50 percent, they must close again.