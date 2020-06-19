Several Pappas restaurants in the Houston area closing for good

The locations closing permanently include Yia Yia Mary's and several seafood restaurants.

HOUSTON — Sad news about some of Houston’s most iconic restaurants: Pappas Restaurants confirmed Friday they are permanently closing several restaurants in the Houston area.

Like other restaurants around the country, the COVID-19 pandemic has been a challenge for the Houston-based company.

“Through this unbelievably trying time, our amazing team members have worked exceptionally hard, and we are so proud of each and every one of them,”Pappas Restaurants said in a statement. “We have remained strong because of the innovation of our team.”

Here is a list of locations that are permanently closing:

Yia Yia Mary’s Mediterranean Kitchen

Pappas Seafood House at I-45 North at Aldine Bender

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen on Richmond & Kirby

Pappas Shrimp Shack at I-45 and Woodridge

Little Pappas Seafood House on Shepard and West Alabama

Pappas said they’ve been able to offer all the employees at these locations positions throughout the organization.

The good news? More than 80 Pappas restaurants are open for business. Online ordering platforms have been rolled out to almost all the concepts, and they will be introducing online reservation very soon.

Pappas says it’s taking multiple precautions at all restaurants and asking customers to do the same.

Our Promise to You

All staff must pass a health check and have their temperature checked prior to each shift.

All indoor and outdoor seating will comply with current social distancing guidelines.

Hand sanitizer stations will be available upon entry and exit.

Common areas, tables and chairs will be cleaned and sanitized after every use.

Utensils, menus and condiments will be single use or cleaned and sanitized after every use.

Your Promise to Us

If you have been exposed to COVID-19 recently or have symptoms of COVID-19, please help us keep everyone safe by using our curbside pickup option.

If you have underlying heath conditions or are concerned about contracting COVID-19, please feel free to use our curbside pickup option.

If you have any questions or concerns, please ask for a manager who will be happy to assist you.