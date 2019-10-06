For many people, for various health reasons, bread is the enemy these days, and that has led to some unique attempts to avoid gluten and carbs.

Thrillist reports a restaurant in New Jersey called Elsie's has swapped its bread for pickles, and people apparently love it.

Elsie's Ham - Wasabi Mayo & Jalapeño Pepper Jack on the menu today! Available for pick up or delivery through Caviar!! ☮️❤️🥒 Elsie's 803 White Horse Pike Haddon Township NJ 08107 www.PeaceLovePickles.com...

If you ignore the pickle buns, Elsie's menu looks about what you'd expect for a sandwich shop - with the addition of some unique mouth-watering options: housemade Tuna topped with lettuce & tomato; Turkey Gyro topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion and cucumber garlic tzatziki; Red Hot Turkey topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and spicy hot pepper aioli; and Spicy Buffalo Chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and sriracha mayo.

They also have what they call "roll-ups," which are similar to the sandwiches but smaller and rolled up - like sushi.

Of course you could make pickle sandwiches at home on your own - IF you can find a bun-sized pickle. The restaurant says it gets its pickles locally, and they aren't available in stores (yet).

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM