For many people, for various health reasons, bread is the enemy these days, and that has led to some unique attempts to avoid gluten and carbs.
Thrillist reports a restaurant in New Jersey called Elsie's has swapped its bread for pickles, and people apparently love it.
If you ignore the pickle buns, Elsie's menu looks about what you'd expect for a sandwich shop - with the addition of some unique mouth-watering options: housemade Tuna topped with lettuce & tomato; Turkey Gyro topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion and cucumber garlic tzatziki; Red Hot Turkey topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and spicy hot pepper aioli; and Spicy Buffalo Chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and sriracha mayo.
They also have what they call "roll-ups," which are similar to the sandwiches but smaller and rolled up - like sushi.
Of course you could make pickle sandwiches at home on your own - IF you can find a bun-sized pickle. The restaurant says it gets its pickles locally, and they aren't available in stores (yet).
ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM