HOUSTON — In a show of support for fallen Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal, Papa John’s Houston plans to donate all its profits Tuesday to his family.

Profits from all Greater Houston-area Papa John’s locations on Oct. 1 will go to the family of the deputy who was shot and killed Friday during a traffic stop.

“Our sincerest condolences go out to Deputy Dhaliwal’s family during this time,” said Keith Sullins, President of Papa John’s Houston. “To show our support for his family and our appreciation for his 10 years protecting our community we hope everyone will join us on Tuesday in giving back.”

Residents and Houston-area businesses continue to show their support for the Dhaliwal family through fundraisers, vigils and visits to a makeshift memorial site where he was gunned down.

Deputy Dhaliwal’s funeral is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Berry Center, 8877 Barker Cypress Road.

