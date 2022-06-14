Houston's Julep bar gets big win at James Beard Awards

HOUSTON — A big congratulations goes out to a Houston bar, earning a prestigious James Beard Award.
Julep bar on Washington Avenue took home the honor for Outstanding Bar Program Monday night.
Before Monday's awards, KHOU 11’s Melissa Correa talked to owner Alba Huerta, whose craft cocktails, include the Bayou City Bandit.
"The ultimate thing is that we get to represent our city. We get to represent Houston on these national platforms,” Huerta said Friday.
There were other Houston restaurants that were nominated for the awards, which took place for the first time in two years.
The James Beard Awards recognize exceptional talent and achievement in the culinary arts, hospitality and media. You can see the full winner list here.