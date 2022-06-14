Houston's Julep bar gets big win at James Beard Awards

The Washington Avenue bar won for Outstanding Bar Program.

HOUSTON — A big congratulations goes out to a Houston bar, earning a prestigious James Beard Award.

Julep bar on Washington Avenue took home the honor for Outstanding Bar Program Monday night.

Before Monday's awards, KHOU 11’s Melissa Correa talked to owner Alba Huerta, whose craft cocktails, include the Bayou City Bandit.

"The ultimate thing is that we get to represent our city. We get to represent Houston on these national platforms,” Huerta said Friday.

Alba Huerta’s passion, just won a James Beard award! In her speech she thanked Houston for loving immigrants and giving them an opportunity to open their own businesses. #LatinaPride for Julep Bar, open for 8 years. What a win for HTown! #khou11 https://t.co/ICRW6Vve5o — Melissa Correa (@KHOUmelissa) June 13, 2022

There were other Houston restaurants that were nominated for the awards, which took place for the first time in two years.