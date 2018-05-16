HOUSTON – A Houston donut shop is helping all of us get pumped up and sugared up for Wednesday’s Houston Rockets game.

Pena’s Donuts and Diner is making “Fear the Beard” donuts. That’s right, that’s an icing version of James Harden’s face you’re looking at below.

Glad to be the newsroom hero for the day :) https://t.co/Pksb4VbTN9 — Stephanie Whitfield (@KHOUStephanie) May 16, 2018

The southeast Houston diner even added eye brows to the latest version of the donut, so it looks more like No. 13.

Pena’s has sold over 300 donuts Wednesday.

“We’re going to keep making them as long as the Rockets are still in the playoffs. So as long as our guys are still chasing that ring we’re going to keep making them,” Ryan Pena, with Pena’s Donuts and Diner, said.

We recommend getting your donuts early next game day. They sold out by noon Wednesday.

