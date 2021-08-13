Cream Burger in Houston's Third Ward celebrates 60 years in business

"If you treat people with kindness and understanding, that will come back to you," said Beverly Greenwood who runs Cream Burger with her siblings.

HOUSTON — A Houston institution, Cream Burger, is celebrating 60 years in business. The Greenwood family opened their burger joint on the corner of Scott and Elgin in Houston’s Third Ward in September 1961.

“Coming around, cruising around Third Ward, you always see it,” said Mansoor Mahmood who lives the historic neighborhood. “I’ve heard about it for years.”

Courtney Jones learned about the ice cream and burger stand through a co-worker.

“This is my second time coming back this week,” Jones said, noting the homemade ice cream is that good.

“It’s a great burger. Good price. Don’t mind the cash only,” said Mahmood of the cash-only policy for the business known to attract people from all across the Houston area.

Beverly Greenwood and her sister, Sandra, are among the seven Greenwood siblings who work to keep Cream Burger alive. Greenwood’s parents, Verna and Willie, opened the business in an effort to generate their own income and take control of their life.

“My mama never did have a home. She opened this business so she could build a house for us. She had seven children,” Greenwood said.

Verna cooked and handled orders, and her husband cut vegetables. Cream Burger is known for its fresh ingredients. Potatoes and peeling and sliced into fries every morning.

In its 60 years in business, only two things have been added to the menu: chili cheese fries and bacon.

“We didn’t always think we were going to make it through,” Greenwood said. “But I think what it is, is if you treat people with kindness and understanding and that will come back to you.”

Cream Burger in Houston’s 3rd Ward is celebrating 60 YRS in business! 6 decades of a cash-only, family-run shake & burger spot in the heart of an evolving neighborhood. Daughters Beverly & Sandra still follow mom’s recipe. More on #khou11 at 6. 🥰 pic.twitter.com/xTQ6OMOSqt — Melissa Correa (@KHOUmelissa) August 13, 2021

Jones describes Cream Burger staff as nice.

“They say hello. They ask you what you want. How you want it," she said.

Unwavering customer service for the last six decades.

“It’s got to say something about the people that are running the place and the food they’re putting out,” Mahmood said.

The Greenwood family hopes to pass the business onto the next generation of children so they can, “see it through. Maybe 100 years,” Greenwood said.