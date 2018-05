Looking for a fancy way to celebrate Cinco de Mayo? A $100 margarita might fall into that category.

From Friday to Sunday, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar is offering a $100 Prime Margarita served in a Baccarat Diamant Highball glass.

The cocktail is handcrafted with Tequila Herradura Selección Suprema and Grand Marnier Centenaire. Those who purchase the margarita can take home the Baccarat glass in one of its iconic red boxes.

For reservations, visit Fleming’s website.

