Houston businesses with BYOB after midnight required to have permit

The move comes as the city is trying to crack down on crime after hours at unregulated venues.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Establishments allowing "bring your own bottle," or BYOB, service after midnight are now required to have a permit after the Houston City Council voted to amend the city code Wednesday night.

The move comes as the city is trying to crack down on crime after hours at unregulated venues.

“There is a lot of criminal activity after hours and specifically in parking lots and unregulated venues after 2:15 a.m.,” Mayor Sylvester Turner said. “This ordinance helps to set clear guidelines and standards and will be a vital tool for the Houston Police Department to help mitigate potential risks.”

BYOB establishments are not licensed or permitted by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission but allow patrons to bring their own alcoholic beverages onto the premises for consumption.

The new ordinance requires an establishment to obtain a permit from the city if it wants to allow for BYOB after 12:01 a.m. The ordinance does not allow alcohol to be brought into an establishment or consumed on the premises after 2:15 a.m.

According to data provided by HPD, from Nov. 1, 2022, to April 18, 2023, there was a significant pattern of crime near 2 a.m. at bars, clubs and sexually-oriented businesses. That includes murders, robberies and aggravated assaults.

A "heat map" shows where offenses associated with clubs happened the most between the hours of 2:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m.

“This ordinance helps to set clear guidelines and standards and will be a vital tool for the Houston Police Department to help mitigate potential risks,” the mayor said. “By working collaboratively with venue owners, law enforcement, and the community, we can continue to create a safer environment that fosters the vibrant nightlife Houston is known for while protecting the interests and well-being of our residents.”

The ordinance also calls for other precautionary safety measures such as:

A certificate of occupancy

Mandatory security guards

Required lighting in parking lots

A video surveillance system

Hand wands or metal detectors

Background and criminal history checks for owners and operators

“I’m proud to see that we came together to vote this through and close a regulatory loophole that will reduce the strain on our Houston police officers,” Council Member Abbie Kamin, District C, said. “Our residents and law enforcement officers have been calling for the need to establish rules and safety regulations and approving this ordinance is in direct response to what our constituents are telling us.”

The ordinance goes into effect immediately, but those who want to apply will have 30 days to comply.