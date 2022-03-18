Video: Big Woodrow's demolished to make room for new establishment

The restaurant served as an icon in the city for more than 25 years before being closed in 2015.

HOUSTON — After being abandoned for nearly seven years, the building that once served as the home for Big Woodrow’s was demolished Friday morning.

The building located on the corner of Chimney Rock and Fairdale Lane came down just after 7:30 a.m.

The restaurant served as an icon in the city for more than 25 years before being closed in 2015.

The new property owners aim to revitalize the space with a new establishment, with a focus on community and supporting Houston’s local food and beverage producers.

“It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to this beloved establishment, but I am excited to make room for something new in the heart of the Galleria, that we have worked towards for many years,” new property owner Dr. Francis Ajayi said. “At Destination H, we plan to offer patrons a unique variety of crafted cocktails and American fare dishes for every appetite.”

Dr. Ajayi said he wants the new establishment to support local farmers and liquor producers and for it to become a staple in Houston.

Developers plan to break ground for the new building this summer and finish construction by 2023.