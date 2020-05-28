Barry’s Pizza closing its doors after 37 years

HOUSTON — A couple popular Houston businesses have announced they’re closing their doors for good because of the pandemic.
Barry’s Pizza on Richmond has shuttered.
The Houston institution posted on Facebook, “It’s official. COVID-19 killed Barry’s. We had a great 37-year run. I’ll carry these memories always.”
The original Tasting Room in Uptown Park is also closing at the end of this week.
“Small businesses are run by heart and soul. They’re dreams. People put everything into it. When something like this happens, they’re not quite sure where to turn,” Steve Lawrence, the University of Houston’s Small Businesses Development Center Network, said.
The Small Business Development Center Network says more than 5,000 business owners have reached out for help since the beginning of March.
That’s almost triple their normal call volume.
