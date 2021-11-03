Dave Chappelle returning to House of Blues for three Houston shows

Tickets go on sale to the general public, Friday, March 12, at 10 a.m. online only through Ticketmaster.com.

HOUSTON — Dave Chappelle announced Thursday that he is returning to the House of Blues for three shows this month.

The comedian says he is hosting his Dave Chappelle and Friends on March 23-25. Tickets go on sale to the general public, Friday, March 12, at 10 a.m. online only through Ticketmaster.com.

According to a press release from Live Nation, safety is a top priority and precautions are being implemented to protect fans, artists and staff, referencing current local, statewide and federal public health guidelines.

Masks will be required at all times while in the venue. Additionally, each ticket holder will receive a mandatory rapid COVID-19 antigen test prior to entering the venue. Households with negative test results will be allowed entry; refunds will be available for those households who receive a positive result.

Chappelle has performed several shows in the Houston area over the past several years as well as in other Texas cities.

The event is mobile entry only so guests must remember to add their tickets to their mobile wallet prior to getting to the venue. Live Nation states that upon arrival, all phones and smart watches will be secured in Yondr pouches that will be unlocked at the end of the show.