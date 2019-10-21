AUSTIN, Texas — It's our turn! Dave Chappelle is continuing his comedic comeback in Texas with three back-to-back shows in Austin.

But you need to act quickly, those three shows are on Oct. 21, 22 and 23.

Moontower Comedy made the announcement Monday before 11 a.m. saying tickets for the surprise show at Stateside at the Paramount were now on sale.

Earlier this month, Dave Chappelle performed six shows in Houston and San Antonio. Those shows sold out in minutes.

