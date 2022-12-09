'Daily Blast Live' replaces 'Ellen' on CBS

Daily Blast Live will air on weekdays at 3 p.m. right before "The 411."

"Daily Blast Live" is replacing "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" during the 3 p.m. slot on CBS.

Daily Blast Live is a talk show that creates a space for everyone's voices to be heard.

"In live time, we'll say this person wrote in. We have it right here on Youtube or Twitter and we'll bounce that opinion off each other, so we literally bring the audience into our show," said co-host Jeff Shroeder.

Shroeder is a husband and father of two who is also a reality TV show veteran. He did two stints on Big Brother and one season of The Amazing Race.

The hosts of DBL aid no tops are off limits.

"We try to get a point of view from every side," one host said.

And because no topics are off limits, things can get heated. But Shroeder said he and his co-hosts create a space for everyone's voices to be heard.