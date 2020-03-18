AUSTIN, Texas — While the new normal of “social distancing” to prevent the spread of coronavirus has caused large gatherings to be banned, that did not stop some Austinites from celebrating St. Patrick’s Day on Tuesday.

Local drum and bagpipe group Silver Thistle Pipes and Drums had planned a big St. Patrick’s Day, with performances around the city, including a Guinness Pub Crawl and appearances at various Pinthouse Pizza locations.

But with Mayor Steve Adler announcing a ban on gatherings with more than 10 people and the closure of bars and restaurants, members of the group had to get creative.

Lara Burky, whose husband and son perform in the group, said the two instead played for her and some neighbors and a passerby from their doorstep.

“I am always amazed at the ability of music to unite people,” she told KVUE.

Silver Thistle Pipes and Drums offers lessons for all ages – more information can be found on the group’s website.

