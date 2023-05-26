Comicpalooza 2023: What you need to know before heading to the pop culture event

The event runs from Friday to Sunday with a lineup of guests expected to draw in tens of thousands of fans over the course of the weekend.

HOUSTON — Get ready for an epic weekend of entertainment as Comicpalooza returns to downtown Houston for the largest pop culture convention in the Lone Star State.

This year’s event opens at 3 p.m. Friday at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

The cast of CW's Arrow, including lead star Stephen Amell, will be among the headliners of guests at this year's event. You can catch their panel, "Life In Star City: A Q&A with the Arrow Cast," at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.

KHOU 11 Digital Anchor Brandi Smith will serve as the moderator for that panel in General Assembly (3rd Floor) along with Sunday's panel, "The Legacy of Bosch: A Q&A with Titus Welliver and Jamie Hector."

That panel is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. also in Grand Ballroom C (3rd Floor).

Here are some of the notable guests at this year's event

Comicpalooza guests lineup

The cast of CW's Arrow including Stephen Amell, Rick Gonzalez, Juliana Harkavy, Colton Haynes, and Josh Segarra

Actor William Shatner of Star Trek

Actor Lou Diamond Phillips of La Bamba, Young Guns, and Longmire series

Actors Tenoch Huerta and Dominique Thorne of Marvel's "Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever"

Actors Anthony Starr, Erin Moriarty and Jack Quaid of Amazon Prime's "The Boys"

Actors Titus Welliver and Jamie Hector of Amazon Prime's "Bosch" series

Actors Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley of "Vampire Diaries" series

Actress Alaqua Cox of Marvel's "Hawkeye" Disney+ series

WWE legends Mick Foley and Amy "Lita" Dumas

For a complete list of guests, tap here.

What time does Comicpalooza start?

Here is the hours for Comicpalooza this weekend:

Friday, May 26

Box office opens at 2 p.m.

Exhibit hours are 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. (2:30 p.m. for VIPs)

Programming hours 3 p.m. - midnight

Saturday, May 27

Box office opens at 9 a.m.

Exhibit hours 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (9:30 a.m. for VIPs)

Programming hours are 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday, May 28

Box office opens at 9 a.m.

Exhibit hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (9:30 a.m. for VIPs)

Programming hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where is Comicpalooza?

Comicpalooza takes place at the George R. Brown Convention Center which is located at 1001 Avenida De Las Americas in downtown Houston.

How to get tickets/passes to Comicpalooza?

During the convention, all passes can be purchased online or at the door.

For general admission, attendees can choose from a weekend pass, a Friday pass, a Saturday pass, or a Sunday pass.

Each general pass will give you access to:

Every part of the public event including the exhibit hall for shopping, exhibits, special attractions, and celebrity photo and autograph opportunities. However, you will need to purchase photo/autograph opportunities separately.

Access to the celebrity panels, gaming, kids’ areas, the cosplay contest, tabletop gaming, shows, and on and on. Some special events may cost extra but will always be clearly marked.

There is also a VIP pass available for purchase that comes with extra perks and benefits through the event. Tap here for more.

There is a speed pass available for purchase, which in addition to general admission, provides quicker access to certain celebrity guests. Tap here for more.

Where to park for Comicpalooza?

With Comicpalooza being at the George R. Brown Convention Center, it is in walking distance of several parking garages in downtown Houston.

It also recommended booking parking in advance through the SpotHero parking reservation app. Tap here for more on parking.

What do you wear to Comicpalooza?

Comicpalooza is a great place to show off your cosplay or admire other people’s creations. Before you plan your cosplay for the day, there are some rules as to what is acceptable and not acceptable.

All cosplayers must ensure that their costumes are appropriate in all respects. Nudity, thongs, body paint/sheer material in lieu of appropriate clothing, and hate symbols (such as swastikas) are prohibited.

Shoes must be worn at all times.

Military, law enforcement, emergency medical personnel, government agent, or similarly themed costumes must be easily distinguishable from modern, official uniforms.

Oversized costumes and props are strongly discouraged; prohibited in autograph/photo lines, on elevators/escalators, and general assembly audiences; and may result in expulsion from the event due to obstruction of an entrance/exit or interference with the free movement of others.

Cosplay is not consent

If you see a cosplayer and want to take a picture of them or with them, remember, cosplay is not consent. Always ask for permission before taking a photo.

What is the bag policy at Comicpalooza?

All attendees must submit to a bag check at each of the entry points at the George R. Brown before entering Comicpalooza. Prohibited items cannot be brought into the event.

What are you not allowed to bring into Comicpalooza?