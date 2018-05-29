Pixar Animation Studios' 2017 hit Coco is available to stream on Netflix!

The title was added to the online streaming service Tuesday.

To say the movie was a success in the Alamo City is a vast understatement.

The hit movie based on the Mexican holiday, Dia de Muertos, struck an emotional chord with so many San Antonians, like this heartwarming video of San Antonio boy singing 'Remember Me' from 'Coco' at his baby sister's altar that went viral several months back.

Along with Coco, numerous other titles are coming and going...see the full list below.

COMING

May 1

27: Gone Too Soon

A Life of Its Own: The Truth About Medical Marijuana

Amelie

Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Season 1

Beautiful Girls

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Hellboy II: The Golden Army

High School Musical 3: Senior Year

John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous Live at Radio City

Scream 2

Shrek

Simon: Season 1

Sliding Doors

Sometimes

The Bourne Ultimatum

The Carter Effect

The Clapper

The Reaping

May 2

Jailbreak

May 4

Dear White People: Volume 2

A Little Help with Carol Burnett

Anon

End Game

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Tina Fey

May 5

Face Places

May 6

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale

May 8

Desolation

Hari Kondabolu: Warn Your Relatives

May 9

Dirty Girl

May 11

Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 3

May 14

The Phantom of the Opera

May 15

Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce: Season 4

Grand Designs: Seasons 13 - 14

May 16

Mamma Mia!

The 40-Year-Old Virgin

The Kingdom

Wanted

May 18

Cargo

Catching Feelings

Inspector Gadget: Season 4

May 19

Bridge to Terabithia

Disney’s Scandal: Season 7

May 22

Mob Psycho 100: Season 1

Shooter: Season 2

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 2

Tig Notaro Happy To Be Here

May 25

Ibiza

Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life

The Toys That Made Us: Season 2

Trollhunters: Part 3

May 29

Disney·Pixar Coco

May 30

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 4

May 31

Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Howard Stern

LEAVING

May 1

Bridget Jones's Diary

Casper

Chappie

Charlotte's Web

Field of Dreams

GoodFellas

Ocean's Eleven

Sahara

Silent Hill

The Exorcism of Emily Rose

The Hurt Locker

May 2

12 Dates of Christmas

Beauty & the Briefcase

Cadet Kelly

Camp Rock

Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam

Cow Belles

Cyberbully

Disney’s The Cheetah Girls

Disney’s The Cheetah Girls 2

Disney’s The Cheetah Girls: One World

Frenemies

Geek Charming

Good Luck Charlie: It's Christmas

Hello Sister, Goodbye Life

High School Musical

High School Musical 2

Jump In!

Lemonade Mouth

Little Einsteins: Seasons 1 - 2

My Fake Fiancé

Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension

Phineas and Ferb: Seasons 1 - 4

Princess Protection Program

Princess: A Modern Fairytale

Sharpay's Fabulous Adventure

StarStruck

Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior

Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie

May 7

The Host

May 12

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

May 30

Disney’s The Jungle Book

