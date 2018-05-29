Pixar Animation Studios' 2017 hit Coco is available to stream on Netflix!
The title was added to the online streaming service Tuesday.
To say the movie was a success in the Alamo City is a vast understatement.
The hit movie based on the Mexican holiday, Dia de Muertos, struck an emotional chord with so many San Antonians, like this heartwarming video of San Antonio boy singing 'Remember Me' from 'Coco' at his baby sister's altar that went viral several months back.
Along with Coco, numerous other titles are coming and going...see the full list below.
COMING
May 1
- 27: Gone Too Soon
- A Life of Its Own: The Truth About Medical Marijuana
- Amelie
- Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Season 1
- Beautiful Girls
- Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
- Hellboy II: The Golden Army
- High School Musical 3: Senior Year
- John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous Live at Radio City
- Scream 2
- Shrek
- Simon: Season 1
- Sliding Doors
- Sometimes
- The Bourne Ultimatum
- The Carter Effect
- The Clapper
- The Reaping
May 2
- Jailbreak
May 4
- Dear White People: Volume 2
- A Little Help with Carol Burnett
- Anon
- End Game
- My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Tina Fey
May 5
- Face Places
May 6
- The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale
May 8
- Desolation
- Hari Kondabolu: Warn Your Relatives
May 9
- Dirty Girl
May 11
- Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 3
May 14
- The Phantom of the Opera
May 15
- Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce: Season 4
- Grand Designs: Seasons 13 - 14
May 16
- Mamma Mia!
- The 40-Year-Old Virgin
- The Kingdom
- Wanted
May 18
- Cargo
- Catching Feelings
- Inspector Gadget: Season 4
May 19
- Bridge to Terabithia
- Disney’s Scandal: Season 7
May 22
- Mob Psycho 100: Season 1
- Shooter: Season 2
- Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 2
- Tig Notaro Happy To Be Here
May 25
- Ibiza
- Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life
- The Toys That Made Us: Season 2
- Trollhunters: Part 3
May 29
- Disney·Pixar Coco
- May 30
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 4
May 31
- Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story
- My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Howard Stern
LEAVING
May 1
- Bridget Jones's Diary
- Casper
- Chappie
- Charlotte's Web
- Field of Dreams
- GoodFellas
- Ocean's Eleven
- Sahara
- Silent Hill
- The Exorcism of Emily Rose
- The Hurt Locker
-
May 2
- 12 Dates of Christmas
- Beauty & the Briefcase
- Cadet Kelly
- Camp Rock
- Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam
- Cow Belles
- Cyberbully
- Disney’s The Cheetah Girls
- Disney’s The Cheetah Girls 2
- Disney’s The Cheetah Girls: One World
- Frenemies
- Geek Charming
- Good Luck Charlie: It's Christmas
- Hello Sister, Goodbye Life
- High School Musical
- High School Musical 2
- Jump In!
- Lemonade Mouth
- Little Einsteins: Seasons 1 - 2
- My Fake Fiancé
- Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension
- Phineas and Ferb: Seasons 1 - 4
- Princess Protection Program
- Princess: A Modern Fairytale
- Sharpay's Fabulous Adventure
- StarStruck
- Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior
- Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie
May 7
- The Host
May 12
- Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
May 30
- Disney’s The Jungle Book
