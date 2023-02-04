How having the CMT Awards in Austin will help further the city's position in the music industry

"Well, I think that means that Nashville has finally discovered Austin."

AUSTIN, Texas — Young Austin musician Clover Campbell is already making her mark on the Austin music industry at age 13.

"I wouldn't be able to express myself as much as if it weren't for music,” said Campbell.

Like her, many other young artists are also starting out in the live music capital.

"We grow songwriters and musicians here, and they come here to hone their crafts, and so it's a great place for people to get started basically," said Nancy Coplin, talent buyer and musician advocate.

Coplin was the chair of the Austin Music Commission when the city got its new slogan and has witnessed Austin’s music scene grow. With Austin hosting the CMT Music Awards this year for the first time ever, it's giving the city a chance to further its position in the music industry.

"Well, I think that means that Nashville has finally discovered Austin,” Coplin said.

Joe Ables, owner of Saxon Pub, works with the National Songwriters Association, which brings songwriters to and from Austin and Nashville. Ables said Austin and Nashville share a lot of similarities.

"We take our cues from Nashville, we do," Ables said. "There's nothing wrong with that, but right now, maybe we're starting to pay back a little bit. They're looking at us a little more."

Campbell said large events like the awards in Austin foster a community of musicians.

"I think it means getting exposed to more music and also means that since this is considered the music capital, that like things are kind of finding their way more here," Campbell said.

Campbell has only been doing music for two years, but said she's always been surrounded by music in Austin. One day, she wants to have a band that goes on tour, and hopes the growth of the music scene in Austin will get her there.

