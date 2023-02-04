What to expect at tonight's CMT Awards in Austin! | Live now on KHOU 11

The show will be a combination of country, rock and blues with some special performances.

AUSTIN, Texas — This year's CMT Music Awards will merge country, rock and blues straight from the heart of Texas, featuring performances including collaborations with Alanis Morissette, The Black Crowes, Gwen Stefani and Gary Clark Jr. and tributes to Lynyrd Skynyrd and Stevie Ray Vaughn.

The annual fan-voted awards show in Austin, Texas, on Sunday also will honor country superstar and five-time Grammy winner Shania Twain with the Equal Play Award, recognizing her for being a “visible and vocal advocate” for diverse voices in country music.

Hosted by Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini, fan-favorite and scheduled performer Lainey Wilson leads the nominations with four chances to win.

The show airs live on KHOU 11!

.@dariusrucker talks about being nominated for Performer of the Year at tonight's #CMTAwards from Austin. Rucker will perform with The Black Crowes during tonight's show, which you can see on KHOU 11 now! pic.twitter.com/obXNFvm4Sk — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) April 3, 2023

Carrie Underwood has a chance to extend her record as the most awarded artist in CMT history with 25 awards. Underwood, who also will perform, was nominated again for video of the year for “Hate My Heart."

Other performers include Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, Wynonna Judd with Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, Jelly Roll, Tyler Hubbard and Brown with his wife Katelyn.

The #CMT Music Awards in Austin are on KHOU 11 tonight at 7 p.m.! Here's @carlypearce talking about the duet she'll do with @gwenstefani. And @TheJacksonDean says he's excited to be with some of the biggest stars in the business. #CMTAwards pic.twitter.com/JN4elhibER — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) April 2, 2023