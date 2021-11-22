x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Entertainment

Holiday hits: TV schedule for holiday specials and animated Christmas classics on CBS

From Rudolph and Frosty to Dolly, Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett, there's something for everyone on CBS/KHOU 11 this holiday season.

HOUSTON — It's that magical time of the year when we celebrate the holidays with family, friends and our favorite TV specials. 

Mark your calendars and set your DVRs for the live specials, animated classics and original movies on CBS.

From Rudolph and Frosty to Dolly, Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett, there's something for everyone on CBS/KHOU 11 this holiday season.

RELATED: 'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer' airs tonight on CBS/KHOU 11 at 7 p.m.

  • Nov. 25: Pre-parade coverage, 9 a.m. CBS/KHOU 11
  • Nov. 25: Thanksgiving Day Parade, 9 a.m. on CBS/KHOU 11
  • Nov. 25: Parade re-airs at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.
  • Nov. 26: "Frosty The Snowman" at 7 p.m. on CBS
  • Nov. 26: "Frosty Returns" at 7:30 p.m. on CBS
  • Nov. 27: "Robbie The Reindeer: Hooves of Fire" at 7 p.m. on CBS
  • Nov. 27: "Robbie The Reindeer: Legends of the Lost Tribe" at 7:30 p.m. on CBS
  • Nov. 27: "The Story of Santa Claus" at 8 p.m. on CBS
  • Nov. 28: "One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga" at  7 p.m. on CBS
  • Dec. 5: "A Home for the Holidays at The Grove" at 8:30 p.m. on CBS
  • Dec. 12: "A Christmas Proposal" at 7:30 p.m. on CBS
  • Dec. 19: "Christmas Takes Flight" at 7 p.m. on CBS
  • Dec. 24: "A Holly Dolly Christmas" at 7 p.m. on CBS
  • Dec. 24: "Kenny Rogers: All In for The Gambler" at 9 p.m. on CBS

RELATED: Sneak peek at Houston's H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade floats

RELATED: Free Thanksgiving meals available in Houston

RELATED: 'Tis the season! List of holiday events, activities in the Houston area

WATCH: Thanksgiving weekend forecast

In Other News

Holiday steals & deals with Beauty & Lifestyle Expert Candace Corey