Holiday hits: TV schedule for holiday specials and animated Christmas classics on CBS

HOUSTON — It's that magical time of the year when we celebrate the holidays with family, friends and our favorite TV specials.
Mark your calendars and set your DVRs for the live specials, animated classics and original movies on CBS.
From Rudolph and Frosty to Dolly, Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett, there's something for everyone on CBS/KHOU 11 this holiday season.
- Nov. 25: Pre-parade coverage, 9 a.m. CBS/KHOU 11
- Nov. 25: Thanksgiving Day Parade, 9 a.m. on CBS/KHOU 11
- Nov. 25: Parade re-airs at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.
- Nov. 26: "Frosty The Snowman" at 7 p.m. on CBS
- Nov. 26: "Frosty Returns" at 7:30 p.m. on CBS
- Nov. 27: "Robbie The Reindeer: Hooves of Fire" at 7 p.m. on CBS
- Nov. 27: "Robbie The Reindeer: Legends of the Lost Tribe" at 7:30 p.m. on CBS
- Nov. 27: "The Story of Santa Claus" at 8 p.m. on CBS
- Nov. 28: "One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga" at 7 p.m. on CBS
- Dec. 5: "A Home for the Holidays at The Grove" at 8:30 p.m. on CBS
- Dec. 12: "A Christmas Proposal" at 7:30 p.m. on CBS
- Dec. 19: "Christmas Takes Flight" at 7 p.m. on CBS
- Dec. 24: "A Holly Dolly Christmas" at 7 p.m. on CBS
- Dec. 24: "Kenny Rogers: All In for The Gambler" at 9 p.m. on CBS