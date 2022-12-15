'Chrisley Knows Best' stars ordered to report to Florida prisons in January following bank fraud, tax evasion sentence

ATLANTA — In little over a month, reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley will be required to start serving their federal sentences.
The pair was ordered to serve time in Florida following a Georgia conviction for crimes including bank fraud and tax evasion. The couple, known from their show “Chrisley Knows Best” were convicted in June and sentenced in November of 2022.
Both were sentenced to prison time, with Todd Chrisley receiving a 12-year sentence and his wife, Julie, receiving a seven-year sentence.
According to court documents filed by U.S. Marshals, Todd Chrisley was ordered to serve his sentence in Pensacola, Fla. while Julie Chrisley will serve her time in Marianna, Fla. Both will be required to arrive at their respective prisons Jan. 17, 2023.
Following their release from prison, the Chrisleys will serve 16 months of probation.
Prosecutors argued the Chrisleys ran an extensive bank scheme, hiding millions of income from the IRS. The pair also received more than $30 million in fraudulent loans, according to prosecutors.
The Associated Press previously reported the Chrisleys have three children together, including one who is 16, and also full custody of the 10-year-old daughter of Todd Chrisley's son from a prior marriage. Julie Chrisley is the primary caregiver to her ailing mother-in-law, according to previous filings.