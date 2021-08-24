Chip Gaines to chop his locks in support of child cancer research

Chip and Joanna Gaines first met Bailey in 2017 when he was undergoing treatment for osteosarcoma. Thanks to St. Jude™, Bailey is now cancer-free, and you can find him playing golf, spending time with his family, or hitting the road (he’s a new driver!). We love St. Jude Children's Research Hospital not only because they help kids like Bailey fight cancer and disease, but also because they cover all the costs of a family receiving care, including treatment, housing, meals, and travel. Now that’s a mission we can get behind! Head to magno.li/chipin to donate to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. #ChipInForStJude