SAN ANTONIO — Día de los Muertos, also known as Day of the Dead, is around the corner and will be celebrated in the heart of the Alamo City. This year, it also includes a tribute to the Queen of Tejano herself, Selena Quintanilla Perez.

Celebrated in multiple areas of downtown San Antonio, we can expect to see families, school groups and artists creating beautiful altars and celebrating the lives of those who made a difference.

Another art piece that will be on display is a "Catrina" of Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla whose music and spirit lives on to this day.

The Catrina homage to Selena is adorned with more than 2 million beads and is displayed in a custom Día de Muertos altar at the corner of S. Alamo and Market Streets. It will remain open for public viewing through Sunday, Nov. 3.

Day of the Dead San Antonio Calling all Selena fans: Bring you best Bidi Bidi Bom Bom to see the new Selena Catrina designed by Menchaca Studio, who will reign over this year's Day of the Dead San Antonio. Visit:...

For more information on Día de los Muertos, you can visit the city of San Antonio's website.