HOUSTON — Despite conflicting reports of his death, a local rapper is not dead, his son confirmed on Instagram Sunday.

Bushwick Bill is known as a Houston rapper in the group, The Geto Boys.

TMZ reported he had died on Sunday but later in the day, his son Javon said he was still alive and fighting cancer.

The post read: "Contrary to what has been prematurely, insensitively, and inaccurately posted/reported - My dad IS NOT dead, he’s still alive and fighting for his life. He needs your continued prayers and support. Certain people have been so quick to write him off as dead so they can capitalize off it, and it’s messed up because y'all really think these people care about him. There is no Geto Boys without Bushwick Bill. Please repost to help combat the fake news. Thank you @tmz_tv & @realdawn_p for the updated report. On behalf of the family we’re requesting privacy until further notice."

The Geto Boys are from the Fifth Ward in Houston and included Bill, Brad Terrence Jordan aka Scarface and William James Dennis aka Willie D.