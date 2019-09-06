HOUSTON — Bushwick Bill, the diminutive, one-eyed rapper who helped the Geto Boys put the South's stamp on rap with hits like "Mind Playing Tricks On Me" and "Six Feet Deep," has died.

His publicist, Dawn P., tells The Associated Press the rapper died Sunday night.

The publicist says the rapper, whose legal name is Richard Shaw, was surrounded by family. He was 52 years old.

The Geto Boys are from the Fifth Ward in Houston and included Bill, Brad Terrence Jordan aka Scarface and William James Dennis aka Willie D.

His manager says Bushwick was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in February. He had been planning to go on tour around the time he was hospitalized.

Early Sunday there were conflicting reports of his death. When some outlets published the rapper's death, his son said on Instagram that Bushwick had not died but he was "fighting for his life."

Part of the post read: "He needs your continued prayers and support. Certain people have been so quick to write him off as dead so they can capitalize off it, and it’s messed up because y'all really think these people care about him. There is no Geto Boys without Bushwick Bill. Please repost to help combat the fake news."

Houston's Bun B paid tribute on Twitter, saying Bushwick "will always be a legend."

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)