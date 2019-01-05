HOUSTON — Bushwick Bill, a member of the legendary Houston rap group the Geto Boys, announced that he has stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Bill, born Richard Stephen Shaw, told TMZ that doctors found it while monitoring what he called a benign mass.

"'We see a mass on your pancreas and we can’t understand it. It’s not alcohol, it’s not sugar, it’s not diabetes,'" Bill said doctors told him. "They went through all kinds of stuff. And finally, by February 8th, they said it was stage 4 [pancreatic] cancer."

As a member of the Geto Boys, Bill was joined by alongside Willie D and Scarface in the most famous incarnation of the group.

DJ Ready Red, the group's first DJ and producer, died in 2018 of an apparent heart attack.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM