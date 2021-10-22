Sister of Brandon Lee offers her condolences to family of woman killed on set of 'Rust'

Brandon Lee, the son of actor and martial artist Bruce Lee, died when he was fatally shot on the set of “The Crow.”

SANTA FE, N.M. — The family of Brandon Lee, the 28-year-old actor who was killed in a prop gun accident in 1993, offered their condolences to the family of Haylna Hutchins.

Hutchins, a cinematographer on the movie “Rust,” died after she and director Joel Souza were shot Thursday on set in the desert outskirts of Santa Fe, NM, Santa Fe County Sheriff’s officials said.

Investigators said actor and co-producer of the movie Alec Baldwin fired the prop gun that killed Hutchins on set. No charges have been filed at this time.

"Our hearts go out to the family of Halyna Hutchins and to Joel Souza and all involved in the incident on ‘Rust.’ No one should ever be killed by a gun on a film set. Period," Shannon Lee wrote her brother’s Twitter account, which she runs on his behalf.

Lee was filming a scene, in which his character gets shot, and a dummy bullet from a previous close-up shot had lodged in the gun barrel, according to Entertainment Tonight. The bullet was discharged when the blanks were used for the same gun in a follow-up scene.