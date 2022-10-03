Bob Saget's final film will premiere at a Texas film festival

The premiere of "Daniel's Gotta Die" will take place at the Austin Film Festival, which begins in late October.

AUSTIN, Texas — Bob Saget's final film will debut in Texas at Austin's Film Festival.

The actor and comedian died back in January at the age of 65.

"Daniel's Gotta Die" is slated to be Saget's final starring role. The movie is about a man trying to reconnect with his family, but his family would rather kill him for his inheritance.

The film's director said Saget really loved the film and expressed his sadness that he never got to see the finished product.

“Bob’s passing came as a shock to the entire 'Daniel's Gotta Die' team," said director Jeremy LaLonde. "He was a collaborator through and through and he really loved this film. It’s with great sadness that he never got to see it finished. I can’t wait to see how audiences react to his final performance at Austin Film Festival with his final gift to all that loved him.“

"Daniel's Gotta Die" is one of more than 30 films included in this year's festival, which runs from Oct. 27 to Nov. 3 in Austin.

Badges and film passes are still available through the festival's website.

Saget died in Orlando while traveling the country during his "I Don't do Negative" comedy tour. In his last Twitter post, he thanked fans in Jacksonville for being an "appreciative audience" during his Saturday night show.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Saget was found unresponsive in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando.