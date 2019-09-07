HOUSTON — Billie Eilish has announced she is adding a Houston date to her WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WORLD TOUR as part of its 2019 North American run, the Toyota Center announced Tuesday.

The newly announced date will take place on Oct. 10.

Tickets to the public go on sale beginning this Friday - July 12 at 12pm at ToyotaCenter.com.

Fans can register now through Tuesday, July 9 at 11:59 p.m. HERE for the Verified Fan presale. Registered fans who receive a code will have access to purchase tickets before the general public on Thursday, July 11 at 10 a.m. through 10 p.m.

Billie Eilish, 17, is has fast become one of the biggest stars to emerge in since the release of her debut single “ocean eyes,” and continues to shatter the ceiling of music with her genre-defying sound.

Fast forward from her humble breakout, Billie’s album WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? debuted at #1 in the Billboard 200 in the U.S, as well as in the UK, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Netherlands, Belgium, Ireland, Sweden, Norway, Finland and many more. It is now the biggest North American debut of the decade (male, female or group), shifting 313,000 units in the first week and has already hit NUMBER 1 in the Billboard 200 album charts 3 times since its release in March, amassing more than 6.5 billion+ combined streams worldwide to date. Billie is currently on her sold-out WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP WORLD TOUR.

UPCOMING NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

07/09 – Los Angeles, CA – Shrine Expo Hall

07/10 – Los Angeles, CA – Shrine Expo Hall

07/11 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre

07/13 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

10/7 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

10/8 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

10/10 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center