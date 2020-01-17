HOUSTON — Barenaked Ladies has announced a stop in downtown Houston this summer as part of the band’s latest Last Summer on Earth Tour.

The Canadian rock band will be joined by Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket for a show at the Revention Music Center on June 6, 2020. The following day, June 7, they'll play at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving.

“We’re looking forward to getting back out on the Last Summer On Earth Tour,” said Barenaked Ladies vocalist and guitarist Ed Robertson. “Having Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket out with us is going to be a blast. That’s a LOT of hits per night!”

A pre-sale starts Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 10 a.m. Tickets for the general public on sale Friday, Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. on AXS.com.

Each ticket purchased will include a digital download of Barenaked Ladies’ forthcoming album, which is due for release in May of 2020

This will be the 6th edition of the tour founded by the band in 2012 — the year that the Mayan calendar predicted would be the last, hence the “Last Summer On Earth.”

