THE WOODLANDS, Texas — Barbie fans and 90s lovers, this one’s for you: The Barbie Pop-Up Truck is heading to The Woodlands Mall for just one day.

The truck will be at the mall on Saturday, Feb.29 to bring exclusive retro-inspired merchandise and treats as part of its U.S. tour to celebrate the iconic brand’s 60-year heritage.

The pink truck will offer an array of 90s-themed Barbie apparel and accessories, including:

A limited quantity of premium, upcycled vintage denim jackets with Barbie-logo embroidered patch

Distressed, light-washed Barbie-logo embroidered denim jacket

Denim dad cap

T-shirts

Logo necklace

Embroidered patch set

Enamel pin set

Cassette tape wallet

Vinyl iridescent fanny pack

Boombox vinyl iridescent shopper tote

Cosmetic bag

NCLA Barbie + Ken Nail Enamel Set Duo

Decorated cookie set

*There will also be a very limited number of Texas-themed custom airbrushed jackets available.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 01: Becca Tilley attends the Barbie Truck Totally Throwback Tour Launch at The Grove on November 01, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Mattel)

Getty Images for Mattel

The Barbie Truck Totally Throwback Tour kicked off in Los Angeles in fall of 2019 and will continue to travel for the next three years to different cities throughout the U.S.

Following its stop in Houston, the Barbie Truck continues its tour of U.S. with its next stop being at The Barbie You Can Be Anything Festival in Santa Monica, Calif. on Mar.7.

Merchandise will be available to purchase from the Barbie Pop Up Truck by credit card only from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Pieces range in price from $12 to $75. The truck will by the Acorn Entrance between Nordstrom & Macy’s.

For more information, please visit Barbie.com/BarbieTruck.

Courtesy

