HOUSTON — Walmart is advertising an exclusive deal for all “shark families” out there: Baby Shark bedding.

That’s right, the characters from the viral hit song – turned TV show – turned live tour – can “transform your child’s room into a bright and fun resting place.”

The sheets feature the baby shark as well as his family.

Walmart description: “The blue fitted sheet features a collection of fish and sharks, happily swimming together under the sea; and your child’s favorite singing sharks are showcased on the light gray flat sheet with more of their ocean friends. The blue reversible pillowcase features Baby Shark on the front, and the whole Shark Family on the back. This Baby Shark sheet set makes a perfect gift for any child. Pair these sheets with the coordinating comforter (sold separately) to have your child singing with joy.”

Pricing is set at about $20 to $30 for a set. It’s available in twin and full sizes, (so if you were hoping for a queen or king to “surprise” a loved one – sorry). The product appears to be available both online and in-store.

By the way, about that tour. It comes to the Houston area in October. Here are all the dates:

Oct. 3 --- Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium --- Spartanburg, SC

Oct. 4 --- Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts --- Orlando, FL

Oct. 5 --- Straz Center --- Tampa, FL

Oct. 6 --- Broward Center for the Performing Arts --- Fort Lauderdale, FL

Oct. 7 --- Florida Theatre --- Jacksonville, FL

Oct. 8 --- Saenger Theatre --- Pensacola, FL

Oct. 10 --- HEB Center --- Cedar Park, TX

Oct. 11 --- Smart Financial Centre --- Sugar Land, TX

Oct. 12 --- Comerica Center --- Frisco, TX

Oct. 13 --- Mahalia Jackson Theater --- New Orleans, LA

Oct. 14 --- Shreveport Municipal Auditorium --- Shreveport, LA

Oct. 15 --- BOK Center --- Tulsa, OK

Oct. 16 --- Majestic Theatre --- San Antonio, TX

Oct. 18 --- Ikeda Theater --- Mesa, AZ

Oct. 19 --- Terrace Theater --- Long Beach, CA

Oct. 20 --- Center for the Performing Arts --- San Jose, California

Oct. 23 --- Eccles Theater --- Salt Lake City, UT

Oct. 24 --- Paramount Theatre --- Denver, CO

Oct. 26 --- Stifel Theatre --- Saint Louis, MO

Oct. 27 --- Clowes Memorial Hall --- Indianapolis, IN

Oct. 29 --- Des Moines Civic Center --- Des Moines, IA

Oct. 30 --- State Theatre --- Minneapolis, MN

Nov. 1 --- Riverside Theatre --- Milwaukee, WI

Nov. 2 --- Rosemont Theater --- Rosemont, IL

Nov. 3 --- Fox Theatre --- Detroit, MI

Nov. 4 --- Byham Theater --- Pittsburgh, PA

Nov. 5 --- Santander Performing Arts Center --- Reading, PA

Nov. 6 --- The Bushnell Performing Arts Center --- Hartford, CT

Nov. 7 --- Tilles Center --- Brookville, NY

Nov. 8 --- Kings Theatre --- Brooklyn, NY

Nov. 9 --- Emerson Colonial Theatre --- Boston, MA

Nov. 10 --- Academy of Music --- Philadelphia, PA