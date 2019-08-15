HOUSTON — At the Hobby Center downtown, a full scale theatrical production is coming to life, but the people on stage are not professional actors.

"Musicals and lawyers, there must be something in the water," said lawyer and actor Matt Leslie.

The people singing and dancing on stage are lawyers and judges in Houston by day and part of "Night Court" when the sun goes down.

"90 percent of lawyers and judges are thwarted thespians," said Bruce Lundstrom, Chairman of the Board of Directors of "Night Court."

"Night Court" puts on a play once a year to raise money for Houston's legal charities. This year it's called "The Law of the Jungle II."

It's inspired by "Jumanji" and "The Lion King."

"Law of the Jungle II" tells the tale of George (of the Jungle) as he tries to win at the mysterious game that sends him from the Law Library to the heart of the jungle.

With music from hit movies, along with Queen, Guns 'n Roses, and others.

The production runs August 14 -17 at the Hobby Center at 7:30 pm each night.

"Most of these people love to act and for most of them it comes pretty naturally," said Lundstrom.

Between juggling their real life legal cases, they find the time to spend hundreds of hours learning lines.

"It's everyday," said lawyer Kevin Shaw. "We run lines in our head, in the car."

After six weeks of rehearsals, they're finally ready to take the stage.

"They're running on fumes by the first performance," said Lundstrom.

The adrenaline rush gets them through four nights of shows.

"It's a little bit addictive," said Leslie. "I feel the same thing when I go in a courtroom.

When it's over, they're hoping the crowd comes back with a unanimous verdict.

For tickets and more information, log on to NightCourt.org