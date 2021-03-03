Stroll through masterpiece paintings when Van Gogh: Immersive Experience arrives in Houston this summer

Tickets for the 20,000 square foot light and sound experience go on sale Thursday and we have the link for the waiting list.

HOUSTON — When admiring a Van Gogh painting, it’s easy to imagine strolling under The Starry Night or past a fragrant Almond Blossom tree.

Soon, you’ll be able to do just that in H-Town.

Houston is one of a handful of U.S. cities chosen to host Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience this fall.

Editor's note (3/8): There is a different Immersive Van Gogh show in some U.S. cities. Houston wasn't originally on that list when we published this story but they have since announced plans to add a show here. The dates have not been set and tickets aren't on sale. Here is the website for that exhibit, which includes a link to sign up for an alert when ticket sales begin.

The BBB recommends the following when buying tickets.

The stunning 20,000 square-foot light and sound experience features two-story, 360 degree projections of some of Van Gogh’s most famous works.

A one-of-a-kind virtual reality interactive guides you on a peaceful walk alongside Van Gogh to discover the inspiration behind eight of his iconic works.

The exhibit also includes separate galleries that chronicle the artist’s life, technique and influence.

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is “all digital, hands-free and perfect for our socially distant world,” according to the website.

Visitors will be required to wear masks and follow CDC guidelines.

"We believe there is a pent-up demand for immersive entertainment in a COVID-safe environment," said Mario Iacampo, CEO of Exhibition Hub. "As the world slowly returns to normal, Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience allows people to once again gather and enjoy art and entertainment in a safe, socially distanced manner."

He says it’s suitable for all ages and you should plan on an hour or so to see the whole thing.