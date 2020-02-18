A 41-year-old man has been arrested in the death of Amie Harwick, a Hollywood therapist who was once engaged to comedian Drew Carey, reported to CBS NEWS.

According to People, "The Price Is Right" has now postponed production following the death.

“In light of the passing of Amie Harwick, we have postponed production this week,” Kristina Kirk, vice president of communications, at Fremantle media told People.

Fremantle, the company that produces the game show, confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that episodes were scheduled for filming Tuesday and Wednesday this week. However, the tapings will be postponed to the week of Feb. 24 or March 2.

Carey tweeted this video on Monday, writing, "I hope you're lucky enough to have someone in your life that loves as much as she did."

CBS Los Angeles reported officers were called early Saturday to a residential building after reports of a woman in distress. The victim's roommate met police at the front of the building, saying Harwick was being assaulted inside the home. The roommate jumped a wall and went to a neighbor's to call for help, CBS reported.

When police found her, the victim was unconscious after apparently falling from a balcony.

The Los Angeles Fire Department took Harwick to a nearby hospital, where she later died.

CBS Los Angeles later reported the suspect was identified as Harwick's former boyfriend. Police said 41-year-old Gareth Pursehouse is being held on a $2 million bail.

Harwick was formerly in a relationship with comedian Drew Carey. In February 2018, Entertainment Tonight reported the couple was engaged.