HOUSTON — A trailer was released Monday for a new show that is centered around the life of Houston's legendary DJ Screw.

Screw created and popularized the chopped and screwed sound. It's a sound that has been a defining part of Houston hip hop over the last several decades.

The trailer for "All Screwed Up" shows Screw, who was born Robert Earl Davis Jr., growing from an aspiring DJ to the superstar that he became.

The show is directed by Isaac "Chill" Yowman and stars Rosha Washington, Paigion Walker, Kyle Mosely, Marqus Clae, Phill Wade, Dean Will, Omete Anassi, Diamond Lyons, LaShae Boone and Rodrick Randall. It's written by Yowman and Shannan E. Johnson.

It's not clear what network will air the show at this time.

With Screw's fame came trouble with the law as well as local beef.

He died in 2000 on what is believed to be a codeine overdose in his studio.

Screw was the leader of the Screwed Up Click. Some of the most notable members of the SUC are Big Hawk, Big Mello, Big Moe, Big Pokey, the Botany Boyz, E.S.G., Fat Pat, Lil' Flip, Lil' Keke, Lil' O, Trae and Z-Ro.

Davis was born in Smithville, but moved to Houston and went to Sterling High School. He released hundreds of mixtapes and helped launch the careers of several Houston artists.

Watch the trailer below:

