HOUSTON – Here’s another way to keep the kids cool on our extreme heat days in Houston - $1 movies!

Regal Cinemas has rolled out what they call the Summer Movie Express. Select children’s movies will only cost $1 on Tuesday and Wednesday with a portion of the proceeds going to The Will Rogers Institute.

“Admission to the Summer Movie Express is only $1. Tickets available for purchase at the box office and all movies in most locations start at 10:00 am. Check with your theatre for exact showtimes. Each week both movies play on both days.”

Participating Theaters in Houston:

Edwards Houston Marq*E Stadium 23 & IMAX | 7600 Katy Freeway

Edwards West Oaks Mall Stadium 14 & RPX | 700 West Oaks Mall

Regal Lone Star 19 IMAX & RPX | 24720 Tomball Parkway

Regal Grand Parkway 22 & RPX | 7301 Grand Parkway in Richmond

More info and movie listings: https://www.regmovies.com/movies/summer-movie-express

