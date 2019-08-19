HOUSTON — As families look to squeeze in one more escape before summer ends — or look ahead to Labor Day Weekend — many might be searching for the best deals. A national affordability ranking of the largest U.S. water parks shows how two Houston-area parks stack up.

HomeToGo has ranked the nation’s 50 largest water parks based on cost.

Of the 11 Texas water parks in the analysis, two are in the Houston area: Schlitterbahn's Galveston location and Six Flags Hurricane Harbor SplashTown in Spring. Both rank in the bottom half in HomeToGo's affordability report, which calculates its rankings based on parking, admission and locker fees, as well as the average cost of a single night of lodging in the area.

To see how these water parks stack up, visit the Houston Business Journal

