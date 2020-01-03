WATCH LIVE
KHOU live Super Tuesday election coverage

Breaking News

Get complete Texas primary election results

texas election results 2020

It's the 2020 primary elections and results on Super Tuesday in Texas and several other states will shape key national, state and local races. Democrats and Republicans are narrowing the fields of candidates to determine who will go head to head in the November general election. Voters are deciding nominations for president, Congress and state races. Plus, we are looking at races across individual counties in southeast Texas. Stay with KHOU 11 News and KHOU.com for complete results. And download the KHOU app to get alerts when races are called. Just text 'app' to 713-526-1111 for a link to download.
* indicates an incumbent

Politics

Featured Videos
Harris County using new system to tally votes for Super Tuesday
ELECTIONS
Record-setting voter turnout on Super Tuesday
ELECTIONS
Election 2020 | More than 1,300 delegates at stake on Super Tuesday
POLITICS
One-on-one interview with Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden
POLITICS
Joe Biden hopes to win Texas on Super Tuesday
VIDEO
Why 17 Democratic presidential candidates are still on the Texas ballot
VIDEO
Election 2020 | What you need to know before Super Tuesday
POLITICS
What you need to know ahead of Super Tuesday
VIDEO
Sen. Elizabeth Warren hosts rally in Houston
LOCAL
Action demanded from Senate on creating new background check requirements on private gun sales
LOCAL
Breaking down the big races on Super Tuesday
POLITICS
Full interview: Mayor Pete Buttigieg on gun control, Houston's diversity
POLITICS
