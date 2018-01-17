Woman in wheelchair found dead at DART bus stop

(Rebecca Lopez, WFAA)

DALLAS -- DART police are investigating the death of an elderly woman found at a bus stop Wednesday morning.

The woman, who was in a wheelchair, had been seen around the bus stop, near S. Malcolm X Boulevard and Peabody, for the last several days, witnesses said.

The man who found her told WFAA it appeared she had "frozen to death."

Temperatures in Dallas reached the teens Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, making it the coldest night for this area in seven years.

The woman's cause of death is being investigated, but DART police do not suspect foul play.

Her name hasn't been released.

