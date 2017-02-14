Wharton storm victim: 'It's really something I've never seen before'

WHARTON, Texas - KHOU 11 viewers sent in photos of storm damage after severe weather moved through Houston and surrounding areas on Valentine's Day 2017.

WHARTON, TEXAS - Folks in Wharton are sorting through damage and debris after strong winds – possibly even a tornado – blew through Tuesday morning.

Our crew found extensive damage at Citywide Storage on Richmond Road where several storage buildings were blown over.

The owner and his daughter saw our first report from Wharton on KHOU 11 News and rushed to the scene to assess the damage and help customers check on their storage units.

Photos: Storm damage throughout Greater Houston Area

“We’ve been selling buildings for a long time here and this is the first time we’ve had a total disaster,” Francis Marshall said. “I can’t believe that those heavy buildings flew up and turned over. It’s really something I’ve never seen before.”

Heather Marshall said they sought safety in a closet with her 93-year-old grandma when the storm hit.

“We wanted to make sure she got in there…,” Heather said. “If something happened, I didn’t want to have to pick her up and hurt her to get her in the closet. We didn’t know what was going on.”

They also had their dog and cats in the closet.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported in the Wharton area.





VIDEO: More Wharton storm damage

After the storm passed, residents showed up to check on their stored belongings.

Iola Johnson said she was storing what she was able to salvage after the latest major flood in Wharton. She was especially worried about her precious “what nots” but early reports are that they were OK.

(© 2017 KHOU)